Despite losing to Notre Dame in South Bend last week, Louisville women's basketball is still in the hunt for a possible 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Louisville is 15-1 on the season and ranked No. 6 in the RPI according to the NCAA's formula. They are gunning for a possible No. 1 seed, and really control their own destiny.

Louisville is currently No. 2 in the nation, but could fall to No. 3 or 4 in the poll that comes out on Monday, but they will almost assuredly face No. 1 Notre Dame again in the ACC Tournament.

With early NCAA games coming to the Yum Center for sure, the race is on to secure one of the No. 1 seeds. The Irish and UConn are likely 1 seeds and there are two Regionals conveniently located for them - Albany, NY for UConn and Chicago for ND.

The other two Regionals? Greensboro, NC and Portland, Oregon. - The first Top 16 Committee rankings comes out in Mid-February so until then all we have to go on is the RPI formula the committee (unfortunately still) uses. In that formula, Louisville was No. 6 as of Sunday night.