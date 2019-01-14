Walz's Cards still in the hunt for a 1-seed
Despite losing to Notre Dame in South Bend last week, Louisville women's basketball is still in the hunt for a possible 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Louisville is 15-1 on the season and ranked No. 6 in the RPI according to the NCAA's formula. They are gunning for a possible No. 1 seed, and really control their own destiny.
Louisville is currently No. 2 in the nation, but could fall to No. 3 or 4 in the poll that comes out on Monday, but they will almost assuredly face No. 1 Notre Dame again in the ACC Tournament.
With early NCAA games coming to the Yum Center for sure, the race is on to secure one of the No. 1 seeds. The Irish and UConn are likely 1 seeds and there are two Regionals conveniently located for them - Albany, NY for UConn and Chicago for ND.
The other two Regionals? Greensboro, NC and Portland, Oregon. - The first Top 16 Committee rankings comes out in Mid-February so until then all we have to go on is the RPI formula the committee (unfortunately still) uses. In that formula, Louisville was No. 6 as of Sunday night.
|Rank. School
|Record
|
1. Notre Dame
|
16-1
|
2. Stanford
|
14-1
|
3. Baylor
|
13-1
|
4. Syracuse
|
14-2
|
5. Oregon
|
15-1
|
6. Louisville
|
15-1
|
7. UConn
|
14-1
|
8. NC State
|
17-0
If those rankings held (which they won't)....ND is No. 1 in those rankings and would go to Chicago, Stanford is No. 2 and would be the 1-seed in Portland, Baylor is 3rd and would go to Greensboro as the 1-seed, Syracuse is 4th and would be the 1 in Albany.
Oregon would be the 2-seed in Portland, Louisville would be the 2-seed in Chicago, UConn would be the 2-seed in Albany and NC State would be the 2 in Greensboro.
Some issues with that scenario?
1. It is unlikely that UConn gets anything other than a 1 seed, which would mean a flip of Syracuse and UConn on those seed lines from above.
2. There are four ACC teams in the Top 8. How the committee manages those four teams to keep them away from each other could send Louisville to Greensboro as a 2.
3. If Louisville beats NC State, Syracuse and ND (in the ACC Tournament), the Cards would clearly be a 1-seed.
So for Walz and the Cards, a 1-seed is absolutely still on the table.