Lance Wilhoite from Franklin Road Academy in Nashville, Tennessee took home the WR MVP at the Nashville Rivals Three Stripe camp presented by adidas against a crowded field that included Kevin Knox, Milton Wright, Maurice Massey, and Kaveon Mullins.

He weighed in at 6-foot-2, 180-pounds, and measured an impressive 79-inch wing span. He used his frame to snag jump balls over defenders in good position on deep balls when he wasn't hauling in easy passes after getting open thanks to precise route running.

I caught up with the WR MVP and Five Star Challenge invitee after the camp and he spoke glowingly of Louisville's recruiting efforts, calling the 'Cards one of his top schools.