From early May to late June, Brenton Strange become one of the hottest recruits in the country, adding Power Five offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Louisville, Purdue, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Maryland, and Rutgers. Since then he has taken an unofficial visit to Ohio State and an official visit to Purdue on June 15th. He also has plans to attend Penn State's "underclass showcase" on the 29th of June.

Unfortunately for Louisville fans, the Penn State camp bumped his plans to visit Louisville on the 28th but the schedule shifting isn't an indicator that Louisville is out of the running.

"Yeah, (Louisville) is still in the mix," said Strange. "I'm still going to (visit Louisville). I want to get up to their campus soon and check it out."



Assistant Coach J.B Lageman, who has ties to Strange's home state of West Virginia has the best relationship with Strange as well as recruiting directors Pete Nochta and Richard Owens.

Recently Louisville landed three players who could potentially wind up playing tight end or the "move" guy in Petrino's offense in the from of Anthony Adkins, Sam Snyder, and Jeremiah Pruitte. Many times a crowded position room from the same recruiting class is a major rad flag but Strange downplayed the situation.

"Honestly, it doesn't bother me as long as Louisville (or any other school) keeps recruiting me and wants me in their class. I' not scared of competition," said Strange.

Strange is set to release his top-schools next week, will the 'Cards make the cut?

"Yeah, they're in it," responded Strange.

As far as which schools will get one of his four remaining official visits, he's keeping that close to the vest.

"I have a couple in mind, but I'm taking them all in the fall so I haven't gotten everything together yet."

Dave's Reaction: Strange and Louisville established a relationship before he blew up after the Columbus Three Stripe Camp. In fact, when I interviewed him at the combine he thought Louisville would follow Rutgers, becoming his second Power-Five offer but the 'Cards wanted to get him on campus and personally deliver the offer face-to-face. An unofficial visit never took place. Nonetheless, Louisville still extended the offer because they had planned to the whole time.

Strange has stated to me in person he thinks he would be a good fit in Petrino's offense and that the 'Cards have a legitimate shot. Louisville may have to step up their communication with Strange, especially if schools like Ohio State and Notre Dame pick up the pace. It would also be naive to discount Purdue as a serious threat considering how much they throw to their ends and the facts. Yeah received his first official visit. Another development to monitor is whether or not Penn State and-or West Virginia extend offers.