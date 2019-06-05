2020 three-star athlete Khatavian Franks has chosen the 'Cards over offers from Colorado, Duke, Michigan State, Pitt, and Washington State.

"Louisville is my second home, it's the city and the country mixed," said Franks when asked why he chose the Derby City.

During an official visit over the weekend the Louisville staff sealed the deal with Franks and his mother.

"They made me feel welcome. (My mom) most definitely enjoyed herself. She fell in love with the staff's welcoming (ways)," remarked Franks.

When asked about his fit in the defense he said the scheme fits him perfectly.

"It's basically what we run in the swamp," said Franks.

The swamp is the nickname for Creekside High where plays.

"I can play outside or inside linebacker. I'm listed as an athlete so it doesn't matter," claimed Franks.



Franks says he is working to enroll early, but nothing is definite at the moment.

The three-star athlete is the sixth commit to join Louisville's 2020 class and the fourth from the state of Georgia. Defensive coordinator Bryan Brown was the point man for Franks.