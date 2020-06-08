Louisville finally has its running back for the 2021 class in the form of Knightdale High three-star running back Trevion Cooley. A few weeks ago it looked like Cooley was headed to Gainesville to be a Gator but thanks to a strong push from Norv McKenzie and Dwayne Ledford, the Cards were able to reroute him to Louisville. The last time the Cards beat the Gators for a prospect things turned out pretty well but Florida wasn't the only team in the mix for Cooley. For a long time, Duke was the favorite but there was also noise about NC State, Mississippi State, and Virginia Tech being very much in the game.

ROSTER/POSITION OUTLOOK



With the addition of Cooley Louisville is most likely done at the running back position.

On offense, there is now one open spot for a quarterback, three for offensive linemen, two, possibly three, left for wide receivers, and one remaining spot for a tight end on the offensive side of the ball.

Lousiville will return Javian Hawkins as a redshirt-junior in 2021 if he doesn't enter the NFL draft. Hassan Hall will be a senior in 2021 and will take over the starting role if Hawkins leaves. Jalen Mitchell and Aiden Robbins will be red-shirt sophomores.