CardinalSports - 2021 offensive lineman Zenuae Michalski decommits from Louisville

Floyd Central, Indiana offensive lineman Zenuae Michalski has enjoyed a surge off Power-Five offers in September and has decided to back off his early pledge to Louisville. Ohio State was the first to offer this month followed by Florida State and then Penn State yesterday.

Sunday, after the Cards fell to Pittsburgh 23-20 I asked Michalski about rumors that he was looking at other schools.

"I'm just looking at my options, haven't made any decisions. But with COVID and no visits, I think it's important to talk to schools to make sure (I'm) in the right spot, you know?" said Michalski.

Today he made a decision, posting the following on twitter.



