CardinalSports - 2021 St. Louis-based receiver Demetrius Cannon chooses Louisville.

Demetrius Cannon has become the 17th commitment of Louisville's class and the first receiver to commit in this class. The three-star from St. Louis chose Louisville from a top ten that included Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Penn State, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia. Cardinal Sports put in a futurecast for Cannon to the Cards on June 17.

Tyler Coleman, Cannon's personal trainer shared his analysis of Louisville's newest weapon with Cardinal Sports.

"Cannon is a massive target who's improved his route running and is primed for a big senior year. He has good hands and does well making plays over defenders. He stands at six-foot-three with a good catch radius. The Cardinals are getting a kid with a ton of upside. He excels in the classroom with about a 3.5 grade-point-average and he has a high football IQ," said Coleman.

Louisville is projected to take two receivers in this class and with Cannon in the fold securing the outside receiver spot, all eyes will shift to Ahmari Huggins-Bruce who is set to announce on July 2.



