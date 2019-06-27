2021 Wide Receiver Dekel Crowdus on Louisville Football
2021 four-star wide receiver Dekel Crowdus of state power Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington was one of the few underclassmen invited to the Rivals Five Star Challenge in Atlanta this past...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news