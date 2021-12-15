2022 OL prospect Makhete Gueye signs with Louisville

Louisville landed its second letter of intent from an uncommitted prospect on Early Signing Day from offensive tackle Makhete Gueye. He’s from Venice HS (FL) by way of The Republic of Senegal in West Africa. He switched from basketball to football this offseason. He was a quick study who played tight end and defensive end before finding his true position at offensive tackle.

The Cards offered Gueye in October. After an official visit last weekend Gueye decided Louisville was where he wanted to be and sent in his letter of intent today.

Gueye becomes the 14th member of Louisville's 2022 high school recruiting class.