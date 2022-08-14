2023 four-star linebacker Stanquan Clark commits to Louisville

Louisville continues to add four-star talent on both sides of the ball from the 2023 class, this time in the form of six-foot-two, 220-pound linebacker Stanquan Clark from Miami Central. The four-star chose the Cards over his hometown Miami Hurricanes as well as Louisville's hated in-state rivals the Kentucky Wildcats and ACC Atlantic foes NC State.

Clark is a versatile athlete who can play all the linebacker positions and even the hybrid "Card" position but at 6-foot-2, 220-pounds his frame is ideal for middle linebacker. The K

Before he made his visit to Louisville on July 30th for the 502BBQ Clark told Rivals national analyst Ryan Wright that he was most excited to spend time with the Cardinals’ coaching staff.

“I visited there before, it was cool,” Clark said. “Louisville is a nice city; everything is right there.”

Asked about his interest in Louisville’s program to make a second trip north, he replied, “I like how the coaches interact with me and my family, and I have a really strong chance to play as a freshman there.”

In that interview he told Wright he was going to drop his top schools and commit shortly thereafter but it looks like he saw everything he need to during his visit to South Floyd and pulled the trigger.

Derrick Nicholson will welcome Clark to a stacked position room that will include at least nine other scholarship linebackers. Only Clark and 2022 four-star signee Popeye Williams however, will be underclassmen. There is a good chance that Louisville will try to sign one more linebacker from either the transfer portal or the high school rank.



