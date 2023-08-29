Louisville is one of the most intriguing teams in the country this year and some people predict they will have a great season ahead, taking advantage of some favorable matchups. With a new coaching regime, the Cardinals want to get back to the top of the conference like they have been once before. Here’s a prediction and brief analysis on each upcoming game that Louisville has on their schedule for the 2023 season.

Louisville at Georgia Tech

With the season’s first game being four days away, Jeff Brohm and co. are looking to get this new era off on the right foot and that’s starts with defeating Georgia Tech this Friday. The Cardinals open up as 7.5 point favorites, but no one knows what to expect, being the first time both teams will be in action. Georgia Tech is coming off a tough season for them, finishing 5-7 and they didn’t have any drastic changes or improvements to indicate they will have a huge turnaround this season. Louisville on the other hand, is expected to be better in more ways than one and they were already a step ahead of the Yellow Jackets on the field. The only advantage Georgia Tech has is home field, but Louisville is still expected to take care of business and win by more than one score. Prediction: Louisville 31, Georgia Tech 14.

Murray State at Louisville

Week 2 the Cardinals will have their home opener against the Murray State Racers, another team coming off a disappointing 2022 record (2-9). This game will be a fairly easy contest for Louisville and the score will most likely get out of hand due to the difference in competition and level of football between the two. Coach Brohm will have L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium rocking and it’s highly likely a big win will follow. Prediction Louisville 42, Murray State 10.

Louisville at Indiana

It’s the battle of the bridges between Louisville and Indiana, with Coach Brohm and his staff being more than familiar with the Hoosiers. Purdue and Indiana are sworn enemies with a rivalry game each season and Jeff Brohm knows exactly what it takes to beat that team, even going to their place. The game won’t be easy and the Cardinals will have to come to play, but it’s not an impossible task, as Brohm usually has his guys ready to go. Purdue beat Indiana by two touchdowns last season when they played and that game was on the road as well. The Hoosiers did not have a good season the previous year and it’s gonna be hard to beat Louisville in this game. Prediction: Louisville 27, Indiana 17

Boston College at Louisville

Boston College defeated the Cardinals a season ago, so they’ll be looking to get revenge in their hometown this time. Louisville was a better team on paper last year, but Scott Satterfield would have some games that he would give away pretty often and Boston College was one of them. The outcome will be different this year, because the Cardinals will be more consistent and disciplined against the easier opponents on their schedule and Boston College lost Zay Flowers, their best player to the NFL Draft. This game is not one that they’re looking to drop at home, making Brohm’s home record 2-0 to start the year. Prediction: Louisville 34, Boston College 20.

Louisville at N.C. State

These games between the Cardinals and the Wolfpack have being going back and forth for the past few seasons which each game being competitive. This will be the first TRUE road test for Jeff Brohm and Louisville, but they will enter the game with high confidence and with a great game plan to continue the success they’ve had over N.C State. Both teams finished with a record of 8-5 last season and will look to build off solid years. Louisville will make improvements from the Satterfield era and the Wolfpack will have to adjust to winning games without Devin Leary, who’s now the quarterback Louisville will face at the end of the year. Prediction: Louisville 24, N.C. State 17.

Notre Dame at Louisville

The Fighting Irish come to town and they’ll look to give Louisville their first home loss of the season behind a great team and coaching staff. The Irish hired a new coach in Marcus Freeman in December 2021 and he had a good opening year (9-4) to begin his tenure. This is Louisville’s hardest game on paper for this season by far, as the Fighting Irish will start the season ranked 13th in the AP Poll. The Cardinals will have to put forth their best effort to win this game and it’s gonna be a tall task to outplay a team who also plays against better competition. Louisville will play a hard fought game and being at home will help them out in many ways, but this is the game where the Cardinals won’t have enough to Notre Dame, but the score will be close. Prediction: Notre Dame 31, Louisville 27.

Louisville at Pittsburgh

Louisville has also had their fair share of battles against Pitt over the past couple of seasons. The Panthers have been one of the better teams in the ACC recently and they’ve been a tough outing for everyone that’s gone against them. Louisville however, defeated them 24-10 last year and that was one of their better teams that they usually have. Pittsburgh will not be as good as they were a season ago and they won’t have success against the Cardinals when they play them at home, but the game will be competitive for both sides. Prediction: Louisville 23, Pittsburgh 17.

Duke at Louisville

After a difficult three game stretch, Louisville returns home against the Blue Devils, who lost to the Cardinals by 40 the last time they stepped on the field. Although that game will be in the back of their minds, Duke will simply be outmatched when they come to town and Louisville will look to dominate them as they’ve done many times before. Prediction: Louisville 38, Duke 7

Virginia Tech at Louisville

This game might be more intense then people think, because the Hokies are coming to upset Louisville and if they aren’t careful, it could easily happen. Virginia Tech is one of those teams that can’t be taken lightly, because they’ll use it to their advantage and come out with a win. The difference between Louisville then and now is the great preparation and game plans from Coach Brohm. Someone who’s defeated highly ranked teams, even with teams who weren’t in the top 25. Louisville won’t be the team that struggles with weaker opponents this season. Prediction: Louisville 30, Virginia Tech 21.

Louisville at Miami

Normally, this game would be much tougher for the Cardinals, but Miami has had it struggles on the football field recently and Mario Cristobal might be a guy who has a ton of recruiting success, but it doesn’t always translate to the gridiron. Miami is coming off a 5-7 season and they will be better this year, but Louisville is in a better position to win football games than the Hurricanes. Brohm will win this chess match against Cristobal and the Cardinals will come out victorious this time around. Prediction: Louisville 33, Miami 30

Kentucky at Louisville

Louisville vs Kentucky is always a game that everyone circles on their calendars due to the history and magnitude of the rivalry. Recently, it’s been one-sided for Kentucky, with huge blowout victories over the Cardinals on numerous occasions and the first thing Jeff Brohm wants to do is take back the state. As someone who’s played in the rivalry game himself, he knows how much this game means to the entire city of Louisville and how bad it feels to lose to a rival. This recently one-sided rivalry is finally coming to an end this season and Jeff Brohm will defeat the Kentucky Wildcats in his first season as the head coach of Louisville. Prediction: Louisville 34, Kentucky 28.