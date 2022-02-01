2023 safety Jayden Davis commits to Louisville

Louisville's secondary was in dire need of reinforcements little more than a month ago but since Sunday, they have added three defensive backs to the 2023 class and three to the 2022 class. The newest addition is 2023 three-star Jayden Davis, a six-foot-two, 175-pound safety from Collins Hill in Suwanee, Georgia.

Davis chose the Cards over offers from Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, NC State, Pitt, Ole Miss, TCU, Tennessee, and Utah.

“I liked the city. It gave me an at home feeling because I’m a city kid. The coaches were very cool and I think they’re building something special over in Louisville," said Davis about his visit on the weekend of January 29, 2022.

Davis is now the second safety to commit to the 2023 class and the fifth overall. While it's still extremely early in the cycle, Louisville is now ranked 8th in the nation with Davis in the fold.