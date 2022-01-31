2023 three-star cornerback Martel Hight commits to Louisville

Louisville's big recruiting weekend keeps paying dividends as the Cards just picked up their third 2023 commitment in four days, this time from cornerback Martel Hight from Georgia.

Rivals has Hight listed as a receiver but the versatile athlete played both receiver and cornerback for Rome and Louisville is recruiting him to play cornerback. Bryan Brown and Eron Hodges were his primary recruiters.

As a junior, Hight caught 62 passes for 1,068 yards, and nine touchdowns. He also carried the ball seven times for 105 yards and a score. On defense he snatched four interceptions, broke up five more passes, made 44 tackles (33 solo), and recorded one tackle for a loss.

Hight is the fourth 2023 prospect to commit to Louisville. The Cards are now ranked 10th in the nation for the 2023 class with more commitments expected this week.