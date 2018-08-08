3-Pointer: Aug. 8
CardinalSports.com's Howie Lindsey brings you three things Louisville fans need to know... a quick glance at headlines that may (or may not) involve the Cardinals.
UNO: Cards ranked in the Top 10
Louisville's soccer squad is ranked No. 6 in the preseason Coaches Poll. This is the second year n a row the Cardinals have entered the season in the Top 10 of the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll.
Coach Ken Lolla's crew was one of seven ACC squads in the Top 25 with UNC at No. 3, Wake at No. 4, Duke ranked 10th and Clemson ranked 11th. Virginia is ranked 15th and Notre Dame is 17th.
The Cards made the NCAA Elite Eight the last two seasons and five times in the last eight seasons. Louisville will play No. 2 Indiana next Wednesday in an exhibition.
DOS: Pitino starting a blog? A podcast? And - gasp! - a Twitter account?
Former coach Rick Pitino, who is releasing a book next month detailing the last days of his time at Louisville, may increase his media exposure with a Twitter account, a podcast and perhaps a blog.
Former #Louisville coach Rick Pitino says he is starting a podcast in conjunction with his forthcoming book (due out on Sept. 4). Long a critic of social media, Pitino even plans to start a Twitter account.— Tim Sullivan (@TimSullivan714) August 7, 2018
TRES: Former Louisville coach going into the Hall of Fame
Speaking of former UofL coaches, Ron Mann is headed to the Track and Field Hall of Fame. The longtime Louisville coach got word that he is one of six coaches who will be inducted into the USTFCCCA Coaches Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018.
This quick graph from UofL explains Mann's impact best:
With Mann's arrival on July 2, 2004, Louisville's cross country and track and field programs reached unparalleled success. Under his direction, the Cardinals won eight Big East team titles, including five straight outdoor titles on the women's side, more than 90 individual conference championships, and he was awarded the Big East Coaching Staff of the Year award six times. On a national level, Mann's teams registered three top-10 finishes at the NCAA Championships (seventh at the 2007 NCAA Outdoor Championships, ninth at the 2007 NCAA Cross Country Championships, and 10th at the 2007 NCAA Indoor Championships). Individually, he oversaw the program's first four national champions in Matt Hughes (two-time 3,000m steeplechase champion), D'Ana McCarty (two-time weight throw champion), Andre Black, and Tone Belt. He also has helped direct the Cardinals to All-America distinctions on 47 occasions.
