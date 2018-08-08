CardinalSports.com's Howie Lindsey brings you three things Louisville fans need to know... a quick glance at headlines that may (or may not) involve the Cardinals.

UNO: Cards ranked in the Top 10

Louisville's soccer squad is ranked No. 6 in the preseason Coaches Poll. This is the second year n a row the Cardinals have entered the season in the Top 10 of the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll. Coach Ken Lolla's crew was one of seven ACC squads in the Top 25 with UNC at No. 3, Wake at No. 4, Duke ranked 10th and Clemson ranked 11th. Virginia is ranked 15th and Notre Dame is 17th. The Cards made the NCAA Elite Eight the last two seasons and five times in the last eight seasons. Louisville will play No. 2 Indiana next Wednesday in an exhibition. STORY LINK: GoCards.com POLL LINK: United Soccer Coaches Top 25

DOS: Pitino starting a blog? A podcast? And - gasp! - a Twitter account?

Former coach Rick Pitino, who is releasing a book next month detailing the last days of his time at Louisville, may increase his media exposure with a Twitter account, a podcast and perhaps a blog.

Former #Louisville coach Rick Pitino says he is starting a podcast in conjunction with his forthcoming book (due out on Sept. 4). Long a critic of social media, Pitino even plans to start a Twitter account. — Tim Sullivan (@TimSullivan714) August 7, 2018

TRES: Former Louisville coach going into the Hall of Fame