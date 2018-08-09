CardinalSports.com's Howie Lindsey brings you three things Louisville fans need to know... a quick glance at headlines that may (or may not) involve the Cardinals.

UNO: NCAA makes major rule changes

The NCAA has reworked its rule book for college basketball. The new rules allow undrafted players to return to school, allow top players to secure an agent and add some independent voices to the NCAA process - all welcome changes. While there is still a lot that needs to be refined, the changes seem to be another wave of reasonable updates in the NCAA model. The goal of these changes is to minimize the outside influence of agents and shoe companies. The changes will also allow the NCAA to use information obtained from outside sources (read: FBI), which could directly impact what the NCAA can and can't use in the case vs. Louisville. LINK: Statement from NCAA leaders on college basketball reforms

DOS: Walz brings GOLD home

As the head coach of the United States Under-18 women's basketball team, Louisville's Jeff Walz took his squad to Mexico and ran the place. The stacked American squad beat Argentina 87-42 on Aug. 1, then they beat Chile 115-39 on Aug. 2, rolled over Puerto Rico 103-59 on Aug. 3 and held El Salvador to just 27 points during an 87-27 route on Aug. 5. Walz and Co. brought home the Gold Medal by rolling through the tournament with an 83-47 win over Colombia in the semifinals and an 84-60 win over Canada in the finals. “We knew it was going to be a good ballgame,” Walz said. “Canada is very well coached, they’ve got talented players and they made some adjustments. And then as the time went, we got comfortable with things, and we made the adjustments. I thought the players did an outstanding job of looking for each other, instead of looking to make things happen for themselves. They were trying to get their teammates involved.” Now Walz is headed back to America to continue off-season workouts with his team. LINK: USA Basketball

TRES: Fans have one shot to see inside practice

Louisville fans wanting to get an idea of what their team will look like this season get one shot to see them in a practice-like situation before the opener vs. Alabama. Gates 4-8 at Cardinal Stadium will open at 6 and fan activities will be on the field. Then coach Bobby Petrino and the Cardinals will take the field at 7 for a "Skills Showcase" which will last until 8:15. It'll be a position-by-position look at the team. The workout will be followed by an autograph session from 8:15 to 9 with Coach Petrino and all the players available. LINK: GoCards.com

