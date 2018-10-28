Louisville battled local D-II power Bellarmine in an exhibition Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center. Here are three things you need to know about Louisville's 71-60 win.

1. Shooting - The Struggle is Real

Louisville missed its first 13 threes and missed 15 of 16 three-point attempts in the first half. It didn't get much better in the second half, but the Cardinals started working the ball inside more. With just under 11 minutes left, Louisville was 3 of 21 from beyond the arc. And then? Center Steven Enoch hit a wide open three from the left wing. Then he hit another from the right wing. Then Jordan Nwora hit a three, too, his first make after seven straight misses. Louisville coach Chris Mack was delayed coming into the post-game press conference, but he explained it with a joke about Louisville's shooting. "Sorry, I'm late - I was watching the Bengals kick a field goal to win," Mack, a noted Bengals fan, said. "It's about the only three I could see go in today." Louisville finished the game 6 for 25 from three-point range. Enoch led the team with 2-2 while Nwora finished 1-9. King was 1-4 and Darius Perry was 0-3.

2. Bellarmine's System

Going into the game, Louisville's coaches knew this game was going to actually be a game. Bellarmine is one of the top teams in Division II every single year, and every single year some Power-5 school gets beat in an exhibition by a Division-II school (most years there are several of these upsets). In fact, a Bellarmine team beat a Mack-led Xavier team back in 2010. On top of that, Louisville has been installing Chris Mack's Pack-Line defense throughout the last several weeks and they are still learning that defensive system. Oh, and that system is exact opposite in form and function from the style Rick Pitino coached. And beyond that, assistant coach Dino Gaudio told 840 WHAS' Paul Rogers they were more concerned with sticking with their system than trying to adapt to a Bellarmine offense. Oh, and combine a defensive scheme in its infancy with a Bellarmine team that typically shoots well from the outside, and it all spelled trouble from the beginning. "I can tell you this - we just beat a very good team," Mack said. "I know they are a Division II team, but Scotty (Davenport) does a great job with his team." This all sounds like excuse-making and it is - Louisville should beat Bellarmine 100 times out of 100, but it was no surprise to anyone around the program that this game was competitive.

3. King played well - or did he?