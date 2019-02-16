Up by 7 with 17 seconds left, Louisville dodged a pair of possible game-winners to beat Clemson 56-55 Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center. Here are three things you need to know.

1. The Ending

Louisville was up 7 and gave up a pair of threes late to cut the margin to one. Louisville inbounded the ball to Dwayne Sutton but he appeared to be pulled to the court and Clemson grabbed the ball. The first shot was blocked by Jordan Nwora and the second bounced off the rim as time expired. It was as dramatic of an ending as you'll find in college basketball. "I would like to announce my retirement as a college basketball coach. It's been real, Louisville," Coach Chris Mack said to start his post-game press conference.

I can’t put this ending into words.

Just watch pic.twitter.com/77DEu3bXSZ — Dominique Yates (@RealDYates) February 16, 2019

Clemson nearly came all the way back to win the game. "I can't even remember at the plays in those last two minutes," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said.

2. Breaking the Press

After losing the last two games when FSU and Duke pressed Louisville late in the game, the Cardinals were able to effectively break the press several times in the second half for dunks. That didn't help right at the end of the game, but Louisville was more effective against the press today than they had been in previous games. "And then when we can't break the press, we get a guy flying out of nowhere to get a block like Jordan did," Mack said with a smile.

3. Overcoming bad shooting