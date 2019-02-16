3 Quick Hits: Clemson
Up by 7 with 17 seconds left, Louisville dodged a pair of possible game-winners to beat Clemson 56-55 Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center.
Here are three things you need to know.
1. The Ending
Louisville was up 7 and gave up a pair of threes late to cut the margin to one. Louisville inbounded the ball to Dwayne Sutton but he appeared to be pulled to the court and Clemson grabbed the ball. The first shot was blocked by Jordan Nwora and the second bounced off the rim as time expired.
It was as dramatic of an ending as you'll find in college basketball.
"I would like to announce my retirement as a college basketball coach. It's been real, Louisville," Coach Chris Mack said to start his post-game press conference.
I can’t put this ending into words.— Dominique Yates (@RealDYates) February 16, 2019
Just watch pic.twitter.com/77DEu3bXSZ
Clemson nearly came all the way back to win the game.
"I can't even remember at the plays in those last two minutes," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said.
2. Breaking the Press
After losing the last two games when FSU and Duke pressed Louisville late in the game, the Cardinals were able to effectively break the press several times in the second half for dunks.
That didn't help right at the end of the game, but Louisville was more effective against the press today than they had been in previous games.
"And then when we can't break the press, we get a guy flying out of nowhere to get a block like Jordan did," Mack said with a smile.
3. Overcoming bad shooting
Mack took issue with a reporter saying the energy level of his team was low to start the game. He said he felt Louisville showed great energy at the defensive end, but just couldn't hit shots early in the game.
Mack said he knew his team was in for a battle with a Clemson team known for great defense. The Tigers were No. 2 in the nation in defensive efficiency and like to slow games down to a grind.
Louisville was just 1 of 9 from three-point range in the first half and shot 29.6 percent overall while falling behind 23-19 at the break. Louisville shot better in the second half, hitting 40.7 percent of their shots including 5 of 10 threes.
Louisville got out-rebounded 42-29 and out-shot for the game, so how did they win? The Cardinals forced 19 Clemson turnovers.