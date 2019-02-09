No. 16 Louisville lost in Overtime at No. 22 Florida State. Here are 3 things you need to know about why Louisville lost.

1. Good start, good response

Louisville scored the first five points of the game and held a 14-5 lead with 12:17 to go before halftime. A good shot by Dwayne Sutton, a steady start by Christen Cunningham and a couple of jumpers from Khwan Fore pushed Louisville out in front. Florida State responded with an 18-3 run to push ahead 23-17 and it looked like Louisville was in real trouble. But the Cards came back. The Cardinals got big shots from Cunningham, a big dunk from Nwora and a pair of strong plays from Steven Enoch to regain the lead 31-25 at the half.

2. So. Many. Turnovers.

Louisville's chances of winning were sunk by their own doing. Louisville had a season-high 23 turnovers (5 more than the 18 they had in a disappointing loss at Pittsburgh). Those 23 turnovers turned into 32 Florida State points. Louisville only had 5 points off turnovers. Sutton had six turnovers, Cunningham had 5 turnovers and McMahon had 4 turnovers. Turnovers: UofL - 23, FSU - 8 Points off Turnovers: UofL 5, FSU - 32

3. Foul trouble, foul shots