3 Quick Hits: Florida State
No. 16 Louisville lost in Overtime at No. 22 Florida State. Here are 3 things you need to know about why Louisville lost.
1. Good start, good response
Louisville scored the first five points of the game and held a 14-5 lead with 12:17 to go before halftime. A good shot by Dwayne Sutton, a steady start by Christen Cunningham and a couple of jumpers from Khwan Fore pushed Louisville out in front.
Florida State responded with an 18-3 run to push ahead 23-17 and it looked like Louisville was in real trouble. But the Cards came back.
The Cardinals got big shots from Cunningham, a big dunk from Nwora and a pair of strong plays from Steven Enoch to regain the lead 31-25 at the half.
2. So. Many. Turnovers.
Louisville's chances of winning were sunk by their own doing. Louisville had a season-high 23 turnovers (5 more than the 18 they had in a disappointing loss at Pittsburgh).
Those 23 turnovers turned into 32 Florida State points. Louisville only had 5 points off turnovers.
Sutton had six turnovers, Cunningham had 5 turnovers and McMahon had 4 turnovers.
Turnovers: UofL - 23, FSU - 8
Points off Turnovers: UofL 5, FSU - 32
3. Foul trouble, foul shots
Louisville center Steven Enoch got three fouls in the first half. He drew his fourth on a technical foul for yelling after a big play under the basket with just over 13 minutes left.
Malik Williams had a pair of fouls in the first half and two more fairly early in the second half, which meant that both of Louisville's primary bigs had 4 fouls with more than six minutes left.
In addition to Louisville's foul trouble, the Cardinals sent Florida State to the line over and over and over again. The stats were skewed a little by four foul shots in overtime, but still:
Free Throws:
FSU - 27-36
UofL - 13-16