What was frustrating about the game going to overtime wasn't just the missed put-backs at the end, but the missing point for Louisville from a three-pointer by Jordan Nwora that was called a two and never reviewed.

Louisville had two reeeallly good looks at the basket at the end of regulation and both put-backs clanked off the rim. After Darius Perry's step-back jumper missed the mark, VJ got the rebound without a hand in his face and appeared to have a clear shot at the bucket, but he missed a chance to put the game in the win column.

This shot by Jordan Nwora midway through the second half was ruled a two. Chris Mack: “During the game I thought it was a three. You sort of have to trust in the officials. ... The officials missed it.” The Louisville staff was upset with the zebras all night. pic.twitter.com/dcFhW7yKlE

2. Why This Loss Sucks

I know, I know... plenty of time, but....this loss could come back to haunt Louisville in early March. No, not because Marquette is a bad team, actually quite the opposite. I think Marquette is a good team, just good enough to knock Louisville down a peg on the Bubble.

I could see a scenario where Marquette battled to 21-12 and is squarely on the bubble. Louisville has figured things out, and surprised nearly everyone by finishing the brutal ACC schedule at .500, pushing onto the bubble. The committee views head-to-head, and that one point that was missed on Nwora's three comes back up. That missed put-back becomes even more painful.

I say this with experience, Louisville's loss vs. Virginia kept them from the tournament last season, and the little moments at the end of that game could have changed everything.

3. OK, a Few Positives

Sure, Louisville leaves Brooklyn 0-2, but things weren't all bad. I said on radio Wednesday that I expected Louisville to go 1-3 during this brutal 4-game stretch of Tennessee, Marquette, Michigan State and Seton Hall. I said 2-2 would be great, 3-1 would be phenomenal, but 1-3 is what Louisville should hope to do. Now the Cards have to beat either Michigan State or Seton Hall, no easy task.

But let's look at a few positives:

- Akoy Agau gave you more in these two games than I expected from him when he transferred back to campus. He was poised, physical and a leader on the court.

- Steven Enoch shook off the funk from the Tennessee game to come back and play well vs. Marquette. If he can be that effective, Louisville is going to have a better season than I thought.

- Christen Cunningham provided 16 points and steady leadership throughout the Marquette game. Sure, I would have loved to see him hit 2-2 on those free throws in regulation and overtime, but he played his best game in a Louisville uniform Friday night.