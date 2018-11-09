Louisville beat Nicholls State 85-72 last night in the first game of the Chris Mack era.

HOW DO YOU FEEL?

The question was innocent enough, "Coach, you just won your first game at Louisville, how did it feel?"

Mack deadpanned: "Not very good to be honest with you. I don't think we played very well... we've got to figure it out." Mack questioned Louisville's toughness, questioned their execution and said they have a long way to go. "Hopefully tonight was a dose of reality for our guys," Mack said. Mack isn't giving these guys any excuses, and I like that.

LACK OF KILLER INSTINCT

Louisville seemed to have the game in hand, up 14 at one point in the second half before Nicholls State came roaring back to make it a one-point game, 68-67. Mack didn't take a timeout.

"You are right, I didn't call a timeout," Mack said. "Armchair quarterbacks can call a timeout and they can go out there and hit another three. I wanted our guys to figure it out."

Louisville was able to push the lead back out to 13 points by the end of the game, but Mack still wasn't happy. He saw a team playing with abandon and it wasn't his squad.

Mack explained, "We have got a long way to go, I give Austin and Nicholls State a lot of credit for coming in here and playing fearless."

PARADE TO THE FOUL LINE

Louisville's Steven Enoch hit 9 for 9 from the foul line. VJ king ended up hitting 10 out of 12. Three more Louisville players hit six free throws, Christen Cunningham was 6-6 and Jordan Nwora and Dwayne Sutton were 6 of 8. In all, Louisville hit 42 of 55 free throws in the ugly game. Nicholls State hit 12 of 16 free throws.

Despite it being an ugly win, a win is a win. And for Louisville, every win of this first season of the Mack Era should be celebrated.