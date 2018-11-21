Louisville fell 92-81 to No. 5 Tennessee Wednesday night in Brooklyn, N.Y., in the opening game of the NIT Season Tip-Off. Here are three things you need to know.

1. Fight yet Failure

Louisville gave good effort, fought tooth and nail, and played toe-to-toe with the No. 5 team in the country for 35 minutes. Trouble is - it was a 40-minute game. Let's be clear, Louisville failed to win against Tennessee, but they aren't failures. You can lose without being a loser. These guys were out-manned and ultimately out-played, but they showed better toughness than Louisville fans have seen in probably a year. Am I suggesting a moral victory? Well, unfortunately, yes. It isn't a win, no doubt. And a Top 10 program like Louisville should be above moral victories under normal circumstances. But these aren't normal circumstances. Louisville's program has been hit with scholarship reductions from NCAA sanctions and turnover from a coaching change. This roster has just six guys who were recruited from high school to Louisville. These aren't normal circumstances.

2. What to do with Nwora?

Jordan Nwora is an enigma, and it is actually a fairly fascinating study in how Chris Mack will handle things in the future. He's Louisville's best scorer, one of the best rebounders on the team and yet, with so many turnovers and defensive lapses, Mack is still pushing Nwora to get better to earn playing time. Nwora played 26 minutes and scored 23 points on 8 of 15 shooting. He had 10 rebounds, double the next teammates. So what is the issue? He had eight turnovers. Another stat that is problematic? Nwora didn't have a foul or a steal. His defensive issues kept him off the court last season, and Mack has been encouraging Nwora to get better, pushing him to move his feet with better quickness and to get tougher on both ends of the court.

3. Akoy was a lifesaver