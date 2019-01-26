3 Quick Hits: Pitt, Part Deux
No. 23 Louisville crushed visiting Pittsburgh 37-18 in the second half to improve to 6-1 at the top of the ACC standings.
1. Revenge is sweet
Louisville's only loss in ACC play came at Pittsburgh just over two weeks ago. Since then, the Cardinals have been on a roll starting with a big 21 point win at North Carolina just a few days later.
Mack's Cardinals responded to the loss at Pitt by winning their next five games by a total of 81 points - that's an average of 16 points per game better than UNC, BC, Georgia Tech, NC State and now Pitt.
"We got 7 kills tonight and that's 4 out of the last 5 games that we have done that," Mack said. A 'kill' in Mack's terms is when his team gets defensive stops on three possessions in a row. "That is something we just didn't do during the non-conference schedule."
Louisville got 17 points from Jordan Nwora, 12 points and 11 rebounds from Steven Enoch, and a handful of points from every other player who played. Dwayne Sutton had 9 points and 9 rebounds.
2. The Comeback
Louisville was down 31-26 with 44 seconds left in the first half. The Cardinals cut the margin to 33-29 by halftime, but Pitt was shooting 42.9 percent from the field in the first half and had only committed four turnovers. Meanwhile Louisville had 11 turnovers and was only shooting 37 percent.
"I thought we had a really good first half, we had some guys step in and help us, but we were not able to sustain that," Pitt coach Jeff Capel said.
After a Jared Wilson-Frame three pointer with 18:36 left, Pitt led 36-31. Louisville came back to tie it up at 36 and Pitt took a 39-38 lead with 15:37 left. And then? BOOM.
3. The BOOM
Louisville outscored the Panthers 27-8 over the next 13 minutes to put the game completely out of the reach. The run started with back-to-back baskets by Steven Enoch and then Jordan Nwora got a dunk and a pair of free throws.
Then Louisville gave up a layup and three in back-to-back possessions, but answered with a three by Ryan McMahon, a dunk by Nwora and an old-fashioned three-point play by Nwora to push ahead 56-44.
Louisville never led by less than double-digits the rest of the game.
Man the Yum sounds like it’s Rockin rn! @LouisvilleMBB— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 26, 2019