No. 23 Louisville crushed visiting Pittsburgh 37-18 in the second half to improve to 6-1 at the top of the ACC standings.

Louisville's only loss in ACC play came at Pittsburgh just over two weeks ago. Since then, the Cardinals have been on a roll starting with a big 21 point win at North Carolina just a few days later.

Mack's Cardinals responded to the loss at Pitt by winning their next five games by a total of 81 points - that's an average of 16 points per game better than UNC, BC, Georgia Tech, NC State and now Pitt.

"We got 7 kills tonight and that's 4 out of the last 5 games that we have done that," Mack said. A 'kill' in Mack's terms is when his team gets defensive stops on three possessions in a row. "That is something we just didn't do during the non-conference schedule."

Louisville got 17 points from Jordan Nwora, 12 points and 11 rebounds from Steven Enoch, and a handful of points from every other player who played. Dwayne Sutton had 9 points and 9 rebounds.