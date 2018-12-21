3 Quick Hits: Robert Morris
Louisville beat Robert Morris 73-59 in a fairly uninspiring performance at the KFC Yum! Center Friday night.
1. First-half Woes
Louisville started out the game slow. By the 6 minute mark of the first half the Cardinals were down 27-16. Chris Mack said he and his coaching staff saw the slow performance coming in the pregame warm-ups.
But before criticizing his team, Mack wanted to give credit to Robert Morris: "I thought Andy's guys played extremely hard... that's a credit to them."
Then he launched into criticizing his team's focus.
"This game was about our inability to be ready to play... we had the wrong mindset," Mack said. "...Disappointing, obviously it is a different game for us with CC being out"
2. No Christen Cunningham
Louisville's lead guard Christen Cunningham was out while undergoing concussion protocol after a fall in practice.
Mack said Cunningham was going up for a layup and missed it. He then tried to jump again, but was being blocked out. That block-out undercut him and he landed on his back and butt.
Cunningham should be fine for the UK game next weekend which is good because Louisville didn't look right without him. Ryan McMahon and Darius Perry shared the majority of the ball-handling duties vs. Robert Morris and it didn't go well in the first half.
3. Nwora Continues to Shine
In the end, the Cards won 73-59 in the final tune-up before the Kentucky game next Saturday. What led to the win? Louisville finally buckled down on defense in the final five minutes of the first half, and Jordan Nwora came alive in the second half.
Nwora ended the first half with seven points, but he finished the game with 19 points and 13 rebounds. He was joined by Stephen Enoch, who finished with 16 and 5 and Dwayne Sutton who had 14 and 7.