Louisville started out the game slow. By the 6 minute mark of the first half the Cardinals were down 27-16. Chris Mack said he and his coaching staff saw the slow performance coming in the pregame warm-ups.

But before criticizing his team, Mack wanted to give credit to Robert Morris: "I thought Andy's guys played extremely hard... that's a credit to them."

Then he launched into criticizing his team's focus.

"This game was about our inability to be ready to play... we had the wrong mindset," Mack said. "...Disappointing, obviously it is a different game for us with CC being out"