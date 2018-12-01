3 Quick Hits: Seton Hall
Louisville got its first true road test of the season Saturday and it passed, beating Seton Hall 70-65 on the Pirates' home court. Here are 3 things you need to know from the game...
1. That's a Good Win
While Seton Hall may not stay as highly ranked as they are now, beating Seton Hall on the road is a good win for these Cardinals. The Pirates are currently No. 54 in the Ken Pom ratings and should be fairly competitive in the Big East this season given their win over Miami a week ago.
Just how good Louisville's win at Seton Hall looks will depend on how the Pirates handle Big East teams like St. John's, Butler, Xavier, Marquette and Villanova, but the better they do, the better it is for Louisville.
Beyond just the numbers, though, it's a good win because Louisville handled the joy and excitement of the win over Michigan State well enough to come back and win another game right afterward. This team is showing us a toughness we haven't see in more than a year.
2. Eight Kills
As Chris Mack walked into the locker room after the game, graduate transfer Akoy Agau wrote on the white board in the locker room: 8 kills!
In the Mack-tionary, a "kill" is when you stop a team three possessions in a row. Louisville women's coach Jeff Walz has a similar stat they keep. The theory behind the stat is that if you can stop a team multiple possessions in a row, you typically will either halt a run they are having or go on a run yourself.
That's how Louisville went from 12 down vs. Seton Hall to winning by five. Mack wants to see defense and he's getting it.
Speaking of defense...
3. McMahon continues to be clutch
Ryan McMahon was not lighting up the scoreboard vs. Seton Hall, but when the Cardinals needed him most he came up huge.
When the ball was kicked out to McMahon did you have any doubt that shot was going in?