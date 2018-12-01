Louisville got its first true road test of the season Saturday and it passed, beating Seton Hall 70-65 on the Pirates' home court. Here are 3 things you need to know from the game...

While Seton Hall may not stay as highly ranked as they are now, beating Seton Hall on the road is a good win for these Cardinals. The Pirates are currently No. 54 in the Ken Pom ratings and should be fairly competitive in the Big East this season given their win over Miami a week ago.

Just how good Louisville's win at Seton Hall looks will depend on how the Pirates handle Big East teams like St. John's, Butler, Xavier, Marquette and Villanova, but the better they do, the better it is for Louisville.

Beyond just the numbers, though, it's a good win because Louisville handled the joy and excitement of the win over Michigan State well enough to come back and win another game right afterward. This team is showing us a toughness we haven't see in more than a year.