Louisville lost at Syracuse 69-49 in disappointing fashion. Louisville coach Chris Mack spoke about his team's performance after the game. Here are three things you need to know.

1. A Disappointing Start

The Cardinals started off so slowly that they had very little chance of coming back against the Orange. Louisville couldn't hit shots early in the game and fell behind 30-15 early on. Neither team shot particularly well in the first half, but Louisville was woeful. "It was an ugly game for us on the offensive end, really, for 40 minutes," Mack told the Courier-Journal's Danielle Lerner. "Out of 27 games, I have been disappointed with our effort in maybe one other game, and you can put that in that column."



2. Bad Offense

The trouble with bad offense is that sometimes it translates into bad defense, too, and that's what happened with Louisville. The Cardinals' defensive effort and effort on the glass suffered because shots weren't falling. That's not something that has happened a lot for this Louisville team. "I think missing shots affected our whole mentality unfortunately," Mack explained. Louisville faced its largest deficit of the season - down 21 points in the second half. "Guys were going right to the rim in the first half and we never really recovered," Mack said. "... We never had an answer for not being able to hit our shots."

3. Horrible News