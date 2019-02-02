Like most sequels, this one stunk. Louisville got down by double-digits early and could never make a real game of it in the second half as UNC won 79-69.

Louisville played the entire first half without a single offensive rebound. You read that right. ZERO. The Cardinals got crushed on the boards 28-12 in the first half, which directly led to the halftime score: UNC 44, Louisville 28.

Chris Mack said: "We didn't get the 50-50 balls and that is effort. ... I'll be honest guys, I'm at a loss right now because toughness hadn't been an issue for us."

For the game, Louisville got out-scored 18-3 on second-chance points. In a game that came down to a 10-point margin, getting walloped by 15 points in a single category is the most important factor in the game.

"We didn't have enough fight in us," Louisville's Dwayne Sutton said.

So much of rebounding is effort and positioning. The only guy doing that for Louisville vs. UNC was Dwayne Sutton who led Louisville in rebounding with 8 - he also had 19 points.

"There is no doubt Carolina played harder than us," Chris Mack said. "That is really disappointing for us because that is the one thing we can control."