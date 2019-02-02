3 Quick Hits: UNC Part II
Like most sequels, this one stunk. Louisville got down by double-digits early and could never make a real game of it in the second half as UNC won 79-69.
1. No Rebounding
Louisville played the entire first half without a single offensive rebound. You read that right. ZERO. The Cardinals got crushed on the boards 28-12 in the first half, which directly led to the halftime score: UNC 44, Louisville 28.
Chris Mack said: "We didn't get the 50-50 balls and that is effort. ... I'll be honest guys, I'm at a loss right now because toughness hadn't been an issue for us."
For the game, Louisville got out-scored 18-3 on second-chance points. In a game that came down to a 10-point margin, getting walloped by 15 points in a single category is the most important factor in the game.
"We didn't have enough fight in us," Louisville's Dwayne Sutton said.
So much of rebounding is effort and positioning. The only guy doing that for Louisville vs. UNC was Dwayne Sutton who led Louisville in rebounding with 8 - he also had 19 points.
"There is no doubt Carolina played harder than us," Chris Mack said. "That is really disappointing for us because that is the one thing we can control."
2. The Rematch Factor
Chris Mack tried to tell his team that this would be a different UNC team than the one they faced in Chapel Hill three weeks ago. In that game, UNC had just crushed Pittsburgh and Louisville had just lost to Pittsburgh and Louisville sprinted in from the dressing room like a WWE wrestler on a mission to wreck shop.
UNC, embarrassed by their play in the 21-point loss at home, came out and punched Louisville in the mouth early in this Round 2 matchup.
"Chris and I just changed spots," UNC coach Roy Williams said, referring to the first game.
"I didn't think we came out with much fire, and I am disappointed for our fans more than anything," Mack said. "They won damn near every 50-50 ball in the game."
A big factor was UNC's defense vs. Jordan Nwora.
"It wasn't about game planning necessarily, but in the last game we had Luke Maye on him and in this one we had Kenny Williams on him," Williams said. "Kenny is our best defender and I think that helped us limit him."
3. The Second Half Run
Louisville made a comeback - or at least started to. The Cardinals came back from down 19 to cut it to single digits, 58-49, with 10:50 left. What happened after that was a comedy of errors.
The Cards gave up a three-point play on a drive by Coby White. He missed the free throw, but Louisville gave up a pair of offensive rebounds and then Ryan McMahon turned the ball over on a breakaway.
Kenny Williams hit a three to put UNC up 63-49 and - after another Louisville turnover, this one by Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch fouled Luke Maye. The UNC leader hit 1-2 and the lead was back to 15 just a couple minutes after Louisville had cut it to single digits.
UNC eventually led 71-53 with 5 minutes to go before a late slide let Louisville cut the margin to 10 at the final buzzer.