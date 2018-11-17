1. End of Half Run

Vermont was giving Louisville all it could handle until the final five minutes of the first half. When Catamount star Anthony Lamb went to the bench with two fouls, the Cardinals made a run. Vermont could buy a bucket, going 0-fer in the final 5:20 on field goals (0-9 to be exact) and scoring only on free throws.

Meanwhile Louisville pushed ahead on a 9-0 run over the final 1:35 to hold a 45-35 lead at the half. That lead would prove to be crucial as Lamb returned to the lineup in the second half.

"I thought our team, for the first 32 minutes, played as well as we have all year against a really good team," coach Chris Mack said. "Certainly, didn't hurt that (junior forward Anthony) Lamb was in foul trouble, but part of the way we play is to put fouls on the opponent and get the ball into the paint and he was a casualty because of that. So, I give our guys credit for putting him in that position."

Louisville was able to survive a late second-half surge by the Catamounts because of that end of half run and a mid-second half cushion.

2. Nwora's Big Game

Jordan Nwora is a scorer, always has been. What Chris Mack wanted from him was better effort and execution on defense. He's starting to come around in that category which means he is getting more minutes on the court.

"He's getting there. He's far from perfect," Mack said. "He's recognizing when he loses his man; when he doesn't stay on his feet. He's a big time offensive talent. My charge, and my quest, is to continue to help him get better, not just defensively, but offensively as well. Being ball strong if he drives to the basket; not using his off arm and getting called for charges. He can score the ball. We know that, and his teammates recognize that. Jordan continues to get better like most of our players."

Nwora came into the game averaging 16.0 points per game in just 21 minutes per game. He scored 15 points in the first half including a trio of threes. He finished with 20 points.

3. Toughness from the Cards

Mack preached toughness, strength and more toughness when he arrived on campus. That was immediately physically evident as the Cardinals look much more muscular due to off-season workouts. But the true toughness doesn't come through biceps, but rather a mentality and these Cardinals seem to be embracing that.

Louisville was able to win 50-50 balls, grab rebounds and didn't have the ball slapped out of their hands like they did last season. Mack said his team is coming along, but there's still more to learn.

"It's just natural," Mack said. 'I've only coached in four, five games, I guess, if you count the two exhibition games, so learning me, what I value—believe me, we're trying to infiltrate their minds in practice with all this stuff. There's nothing like game conditions and game situations. We've fouled now, I think, three three-point shooters in three games. We have to learn from those types of moments. That's just not acceptable to me and we have to rectify that. That's just one of the fouls and I find myself doing that a lot, but I'd also be lying to say that last year I just sat there on the scorers' table and watched our guys play, too. I think that's what your job is as a coach is to always teach and I try not to be just a history coach that just says, 'You should have done that, and you should have done this.' I've got to try to put them in positions before it happens."