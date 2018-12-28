With Rick Pitino gone from Louisville's sideline, the common thought is that the annual Louisville-Kentucky game will be less intense, but that won't be true. I would argue that Chris Mack will be good for the rivalry, and here's why:

1. Mack will win more

Plain and simple, the rivalry became less fun for Louisville fans because Rick Pitino didn't beat Kentucky enough. Pitino's paltry record against John Calipari's Kentucky teams was well-documented, but even before Cal, Louisville didn't play particularly well against Kentucky with Pitino at the helm. Mack will win more than Pitino did. Why do I know this? Well, I don't, but I can't imagine any Louisville coaching winning LESS than twice out of 11 tries, can you? The rivalry is and will always be intense no matter what the record between the two teams is, but winning makes a rivalry more interesting. Was Kentucky a rival of Tennessee in football? Well, I guess technically they were, but the lopsided record for 20+ years made it boring and stale. Mack will change that for Louisville. It's a very low bar.

2. Mack won't romanticize UK

I have heard a dozen theories as to why Louisville performed so poorly against Kentucky during the Pitino/Calipari Era (the reality is that UK had better teams in most years), but one that does actually make sense is how tight Rick Pitino seemed to be leading up to the game. His teams could feel that tightness, that over-coaching and I have had more than a few players or staff members recall stories about how Pitino got around the UK game. Why? Because it was so deeply personal for him. He loved his time at Kentucky, referred to his time there often and - even though some of their fans treated him so poorly - he still romanticized the Kentucky program. While I get the sense that Chris Mack knows about Kentucky basketball and respects their tradition, he doesn't seem the type to romanticize ANY other basketball program, even his alma mater at Xavier. Most Louisville fans can agree they never want to hear the Louisville coach compliment Kentucky's history or its fan base in every interview about the game.

3. Mack gets rivalry-ing