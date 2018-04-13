Louisville's annual Red-White Football game is tonight at Cardinal Stadium. Here are three things I'll be watching for.

1. It's Puma Time

Jawon "Puma" Pass was one of the most heralded quarterback recruits in Louisville history and he has spent the last two years learning behind Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. Just how good is he? Great question. He played in six games last season - mostly mop-up duty - but performed admirably. The coaching staff seems to love his ability to make checks at the line of scrimmage and deliver the ball on time and downfield. His slow-moving pace off the field has drawn the ire of coach Bobby Petrino, but that same cool demeanor is a plus on the gridiron. Physically, Puma reminds me of former Cardinals quarterback Dave Ragone. Both were big, broad-shouldered QBs who could still run to pick up first downs when needed.

Special

2. BVG's Defense

Louisville's newest addition to the coaching staff is Brian Van Gorder, a longtime collegiate and NFL assistant coach. His defense has been described as complex and intricate, and I wonder just how much of it we will see tonight. "We aren't going to show too much, we will be pretty basic tonight," coach Bobby Petrino told Katie George and I on 790 KRD Friday morning. The hope is that BVG and the defensive staff can put together enough of a blitz package by August to cause Alabama some problems. That seems like such a tall task. As for tonight? I want to see strong tackling, strong direction and some young talent making plays on the defensive side of the ball.

3. Wide Receivers

The coaching staff and people around the program have been buzzing about the youth movement at wide receiver which seems to be led by Dez Fitzpatrick. With Jaylen Smith out tonight, and the wideouts split between two teams, we should get a good, extended look at some of the younger wideouts. Their strength will be key to Puma Pass' future as Louisville's QB.

Bonus: Off the Field Interest: Recruits and Construction

There are a few items off the field that will interest me tonight. Because the Spring Game moved to Friday night in better weather, I am hoping to see more fans out there tonight. Also, I am looking forward to getting a closer look at the north endzone expansion as Cardinal Stadium. The design of the expansion looks tremendous and I am anxious to see how big it seems from the field. Last, but certainly not least: Recruiting. There are a bunch of recruits in town this weekend. Some were intending to visit Saturday, but can't make Friday, but they'll still make their visits this weekend anyway.

