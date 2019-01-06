Louisville was down by 15 with just over 9 minutes to go in the first half, but the Cardinals crushed Miami in the final 39 minutes, winning 90-73. Here are three things you need to know:

1. Nwora's Big First Half

Louisville star Jordan Nwora was fantastic in the first half, scoring 18 points. He was nearly unstoppable for a five minutes stretch. "He's really good," Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. "He takes twice as many shots as any guy on their team and he's averaging like 19 a game, and he had 18 at halftime. So, we had to do something about that. He ended up with 20. So, in a sense, it worked. Except, everybody else then chipped in and had a great second half. And when we went back to man when we were in foul trouble, guys were not D-ing up the way they did when they had no fouls or one foul. It becomes a real issue." Nwora was a huge lift for the Cardinals when nothing seemed to be going right. "We needed it. We were not very good offensively and if him knocking a couple down gave our guys confidence," Louisville coach Chris Mack said. "Again, we started getting stops in the first half and the second half. And that allowed us to close the gap. But him getting going was a godsend at the time because we couldn't get anyone to generate any good offense for a while."

2. Miami Fell Apart

As Louisville started cutting into the Miami lead, the Hurricanes seemed to wilt. Part of the issue was Louisville's defense, but the Hurricanes also had an issue with depth. Larranaga and the Canes only have eight or nine players to take them through the first part of this ACC schedule due to injuries, suspensions and NCAA issues. "'Fall apart' is not how I would describe it," Larranaga said. "We have one center, and one stretch four-man, everybody else is a guard, just not very big. (Miami senior center) Ebuka Izundu is someone that we need out there. He gets worn out, especially when he's got to go against guys like (Louisville redshirt junior center Steven) Enoch and Malik Williams. They just keep rotating those guys, keeping fresh bodies on the court. And when we take him out, we've got (Miami redshirt sophomore forward) Sam Waardenburg and he's slight. He can't battle physically with guys that size and girth. So then, we get killed on the boards."

3. How About Malik?