Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-27 16:24:16 -0500') }} football Edit

4-star DB from California has Louisville in his top five

Xuowoigb61xxy0sqz8ih
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Dave Lackford • CardinalSports.com
@RivalsDave
Staff Writer

Max Williams is one of the top cornerbacks in the country. He hails from Gardena, California but his recruitment has a national flavor with Notre Dame, Oregon, USC, Oklahoma, and Louisville at the ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}