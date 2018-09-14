A decent schedule of games is on the docket for college football this week. Which games should you tune in to see?



1. Western Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m. Saturday

The Cardinals and Hilltoppers square off in the first of three meetings, ranging from 2018 to 2020. Both teams have gotten off to rather shaky starts and Saturday looks to be the day where one will right the ship. Who will it be?

Prediction: Louisville 56, Western Kentucky 17

2. #17 Boise State at #24 Oklahoma, 3:30 Saturday

In a matchup of top 25 teams, prolific offenses will be on display. The Cowboys of Oklahoma State are averaging 56.5 points per game, while the Broncos of Boise State are putting up 59 points per game. Scoring will not be an issue Saturday.

Prediction: #24 Oklahoma State 49, #17 Boise State 45

3. #4 Ohio State at #15 TCU, 8 Saturday

A top 15 showdown will take center stage as Ohio State and TCU are set to do battle on ABC. Each team is undefeated thus far and looks to ride their current momentum into Saturday. Gary Patterson will try to take down one of the College Football Playoff’s favorites.

Prediction: #15 TCU 35, #4 Ohio State 31

4. Boston College at Wake Forest, 5:30 Thursday

In a pivotal Thursday night game, two ACC foes will try to get off to a 1-0 start in conference play. This game is especially interesting for Louisville fans as they Cards will play both of these squads later in the year. Boston College has been picked in front of Louisville by a lot of national media folks.

Prediction: Boston College 24, Wake Forest 20

5. #12 LSU at #7 Auburn, 3:30 Saturday

Tw of college football’s most prominent programs will meet in a conference game that has big implications on the SEC West. LSU is coming off a romping of Miami, while Auburn will look to continue their solid play after beating a ranked Washington team.

Prediction #7 Auburn 27, #12 LSU 21