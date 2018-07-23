Ticker
football

ACC Media aren't sold on Cards

Howie Lindsey • CardinalSports.com
@howielindsey
Publisher
Howie has been running CardinalSports.com since 2003. He's also the host of the morning drive radio show on 790 KRD, the state's most-powerful sports radio station.

Underdogs? Cards can claim that role now. In a poll of 148 media voters at ACC Media Day, Louisville was picked fifth out of seven teams in the Atlantic Division.

The Cardinals didn't receive a single vote to win the ACC title - Clemson got 139 of the 148 votes with Miami, NC State, Florida State and Virginia Tech each getting nods from media voters.

Louisville also didn't get a vote to win the Atlantic Division with Clemson notching 145 of the 148 first-place votes, Florida State landing one and NC State garnering two. The Cardinals were picked fifth in the Atlantic, behind Clemson, Florida State, NC State and Boston College.

Atlantic Division Preseason Media Poll
Team Points First Place Votes

1. Clemson

1,031

145

2. Florida State

789

1

3. NC State

712

2

4. Boston College

545

-

5. Louisville

422

-

6. Wake Forest

413

-

7. Syracuse

232

-

Miami was picked to win the Coastal Division, garnering 122 of the 148 first-place votes. Virginia Tech was second.

Louisville plays two teams from the Coastal Division this season, third-place Georgia Tech and seventh-place Virginia.

