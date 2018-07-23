ACC Media aren't sold on Cards
Underdogs? Cards can claim that role now. In a poll of 148 media voters at ACC Media Day, Louisville was picked fifth out of seven teams in the Atlantic Division.
The Cardinals didn't receive a single vote to win the ACC title - Clemson got 139 of the 148 votes with Miami, NC State, Florida State and Virginia Tech each getting nods from media voters.
Louisville also didn't get a vote to win the Atlantic Division with Clemson notching 145 of the 148 first-place votes, Florida State landing one and NC State garnering two. The Cardinals were picked fifth in the Atlantic, behind Clemson, Florida State, NC State and Boston College.
|Team
|Points
|First Place Votes
|
1. Clemson
|
1,031
|
145
|
2. Florida State
|
789
|
1
|
3. NC State
|
712
|
2
|
4. Boston College
|
545
|
-
|
5. Louisville
|
422
|
-
|
6. Wake Forest
|
413
|
-
|
7. Syracuse
|
232
|
-
Miami was picked to win the Coastal Division, garnering 122 of the 148 first-place votes. Virginia Tech was second.
Louisville plays two teams from the Coastal Division this season, third-place Georgia Tech and seventh-place Virginia.