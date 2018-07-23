Underdogs? Cards can claim that role now. In a poll of 148 media voters at ACC Media Day, Louisville was picked fifth out of seven teams in the Atlantic Division.

The Cardinals didn't receive a single vote to win the ACC title - Clemson got 139 of the 148 votes with Miami, NC State, Florida State and Virginia Tech each getting nods from media voters.

Louisville also didn't get a vote to win the Atlantic Division with Clemson notching 145 of the 148 first-place votes, Florida State landing one and NC State garnering two. The Cardinals were picked fifth in the Atlantic, behind Clemson, Florida State, NC State and Boston College.