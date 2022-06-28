ACC Releases New Scheduling Model

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced football scheduling model Tuesday that will go into effect starting with the 2023 season.

The new model is based on a 3-5-5 structure whereby each team will play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road. The schedule allows for each team to face all 13 conference opponents home and away at least once during the four-year cycle. The structure was adopted by the league's athletic directors and faculty athletic representatives earlier today.

Louisville's three annual opponents are Georgia Tech,, Virginia and Miami.

The new schedule will eliminate the Atlantic and Coastal divisions with all 14 schools competing in one division beginning in 2023. The top two teams based on conference winning percentage will compete in the Subway ACC Football Championship Game on the first Saturday in December at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In 2023, Louisville will host Duke, Virginia Tech, Virginia, while facing Georgia Tech, NC State and Pitt.



The 2024 slate will feature home games versus Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina and Syracuse. UofL will visit Clemson, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.



In 2025, Louisville hosts Florida State, NC State, Pitt and Virginia, with road games at Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech and Miami.

Finally, in 2026, the Cardinals host Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami and Wake Forest. The away schedule features games at Florida State, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia.