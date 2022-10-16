LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Adam's Angels claimed victory in the University of Louisville baseball program's 2022 Pizza Bowl series, clinching the series with a 7-4 win on Wednesday at Jim Patterson Stadium.



Adam's Angels have taken four of the first five games in the seven-game series. The series will be completed with game six set for Friday at 5 p.m. ET and game seven on Saturday at noon ET. Both games will be broadcast on 93.9 The Ville with Sean Moth on the call.



Carson Liggett and Kade Grundy kept the offenses at bay on Wednesday in their second starts of the series. Liggett allowed one run over 5.1 innings with just two hits surrendered, while Grundy gave up a single run as well in his four innings. Evan Webster backed up Grundy with three scoreless innings with four strikeouts.



In the seven-inning contest, the two teams were all even at one heading into extra frames. The Angels took over from there, pushing six runs across in the eighth, led by a three-run, go-ahead homer off the bat of Will Vierling.



Seattle got three runs in the bottom half of the eighth and had the tying run at the plate with two away, but a groundball ended the comeback effort.

Logan Beard led all hitters offensively on Wednesday, going 3-for-5 at the plate. Ryan McCoy and Gavin Kilen each added 2-for-4 days. Eddie King Jr. plated the first run of the day for Adam's Angels with a home run to right-centerfield.