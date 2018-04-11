I have a brilliant idea that has no chance of happening. The NCAA should add another form of basketball - the Olympic three-person game - and shift the seasons.

Three-person basketball (3-on-3 or 3x3) is already an Olympic sport (starting in 2020) and has been played around the world for years. Because it is an official sport and already part of the USA Basketball youth system, it would make sense if players could continue to play the game at the collegiate level.

On a side note: If you've never watched three-person basketball, it is a blast. Faster, quicker, more scoring and short, intense games.

So how would this idea work?

Move regular NCAA basketball to the spring semester and play the 3-person game in the Fall with the live televised championships being at the end of November like most Fall sports.

Many people already agree that NCAA basketball has too long of a season. Practice gets going in October and the title game is in April. I have said for years the NCAA season should start with Holiday tournaments like Maui and the Battle for Atlantis during Christmas break and hold the NCAA Tournament entirely in April.

With the five-person game being moved to the Spring, every college basketball program that wanted to could field a pair of three-person teams in the Fall.

And what about scholarships? How would the money work?

Most of the players on your five-person rosters would already be on campus, but you could easily grant two more scholarships on the men's and women's side for the two-man rosters or the NCAA could easily cut the five-man rosters to 12 to make some room in budgets. Or even better, the NCAA can tell schools they have 15 scholarships in men's and women's basketball and they can divide them up however they'd like.

How will it be paid for? Televised games. More inventory of basketball - the NCAAs biggest money-maker - the better for the NCAA.

Is there a market for it? Sure. While it certainly wouldn't be the scale of current March Madness, it would grow in interest and TV watching. And for TV networks, you could have shorter games or televised weekend tournaments, which would be gold in their books.

Again - none of this is happening because the NCAA isn't forward thinking enough, but three-person basketball would be a blast at the collegiate level.