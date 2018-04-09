Louisville junior forward Deng Adel will remain in the 2018 NBA draft and has hired an agent, Adel tells Yahoo.

Adel was Louisville’s leading scorer and second-leading rebounder this season.

His departure wasn’t much of a surprise to new coach Chris Mack, but it does leave Louisville without their top three scorers with the graduation of point guard Quentin Snider and Pro decision of power forward Ray Spalding.



"It's not surprising,” Mack said. “I had very candid talks with (Louisville AD) Vince (Tyra) when I took the job. I was never under the illusion that either of them were returning." Also says, they always have a home here, an invitation to work out here.”