Adel is turning Pro

Howie Lindsey
Louisville wing Deng Adel is leaving Louisville for a shot at professional leagues.

The news was broken by Yahoo! Sports reporter Shams Charania.

Adel was Louisville’s leading scorer and second-leading rebounder this season.

His departure wasn’t much of a surprise to new coach Chris Mack, but it does leave Louisville without their top three scorers with the graduation of point guard Quentin Snider and Pro decision of power forward Ray Spalding.

"It's not surprising,” Mack said. “I had very candid talks with (Louisville AD) Vince (Tyra) when I took the job. I was never under the illusion that either of them were returning." Also says, they always have a home here, an invitation to work out here.”

