 CardinalSports - Aminu Mohammed fits what Louisville needs
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-26 11:49:57 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Aminu Mohammed fits what Louisville needs

Houston Wilson • CardinalSports
Basketball Recruiting Analyst

Aminu Mohammed has been a prospect on Louisville's radar for quite some time now and even though we are going through a pandemic and no campus visits or in person evaluating has been able to happen...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}