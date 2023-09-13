LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball team will host its annual Red and White intrasquad scrimmage on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. ET at the KFC Yum! Center.





Tickets, priced at $10 each for lower-level seating, will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com.





All Louisville men's basketball season ticket members will have the ability to claim complimentary tickets to this year's Red and White Scrimmage. Season ticket members can access this offer by logging into their My Cardinals Account. UofL students may also claim up to two free tickets for the event. Additional details will be sent in the coming week.





In addition to the first chance to see this year’s Cardinals in action on the court, the Red and White Scrimmage will feature player introductions pregame and an autograph session with the players at the conclusion of the scrimmage.





UofL will not host the preseason event Louisville Live this season, opting to take a break from the event before determining the next iteration.





The Cardinals’ non-conference schedule, which will feature eight home games in addition to two exhibition games, will be released this week.





Cardinal fans can save on single-game pricing with season tickets, starting as low as $17 per game. Season ticket members also enjoy exclusive benefits, including the opportunity to exchange tickets throughout the season and receive additional complimentary tickets for a select game. Fans interested in purchasing season tickets can visit gocards.com/mbbtickets, or email sales@gocards and call 502-852-5151 for additional information.



