Arizona State transfer DL Jermayne Lole commits to UofL

After a weekend visit to check out Scott Satterfield's program, Arizona State transfer Jermayne Lole announced almost exactly a week later that he'd be closing down his recruitment.

One of the best defensive lineman in the portal is headed to Louisville.

Lole missed all of the 2021 season due to a triceps injury, but prior to his lost season, Lole was lauded as one of the best defensive tackles in the country and Pro Football Focus named him a preseason All-American.

The 6-foot-2, 305-pound interior lineman was scheduled to visit Florida this weekend, but those plans may be on hold.

Oregon and Texas Tech were also in the mix.

What a huge addition, and to say that this is the biggest roster addition of the off-season wouldn't be a stretch.