Arizona State transfer DL Jermayne Lole commits to UofL
One of the best defensive lineman in the portal is headed to Louisville.
After a weekend visit to check out Scott Satterfield's program, Arizona State transfer Jermayne Lole announced almost exactly a week later that he'd be closing down his recruitment.
Lole missed all of the 2021 season due to a triceps injury, but prior to his lost season, Lole was lauded as one of the best defensive tackles in the country and Pro Football Focus named him a preseason All-American.
The 6-foot-2, 305-pound interior lineman was scheduled to visit Florida this weekend, but those plans may be on hold.
Oregon and Texas Tech were also in the mix.
What a huge addition, and to say that this is the biggest roster addition of the off-season wouldn't be a stretch.