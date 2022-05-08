Arizona State transfer Jermayne Lole sets visit to Louisville

Scott Satterfield and his staff are still looking for help out of the transfer portal, specifically along the defensive line.

Arizona State transfer Jermayne Lole has emerged as a top target to help beef up Mark Ivey's unit up front.

Lole announced on Twitter that he will take a visit to Louisville on May 13th, one of four visits currently in the works.

The Arizona State transfer will also take visits to Florida, Texas Tech, and Oregon.

Lole, a preseason first-team All-Pac-12 selection and Outland Trophy Watch List player, missed the entire 2021 season due to a triceps injury suffered in August.

The 6-foot-2, 305-pounder was a three-year starter at Arizona State and was the top-graded interior defensive lineman in the Pac-12 by Pro Football Focus.

Entering the 2021 season, Lole was rated as the second-best returning interior defensive lineman in the country by Pro Football Focus.

Lole can play defensive tackle or defensive end and would give Louisville more size and versatility along the defensive line.

