FIVE DAYS OF FOOTBALL The ACC is the only conference in the country to play on five consecutive days in the first week of the 2018 season. Wake Forest kicks off the league's schedule with a Thursday night game at Tulane. On Friday, Duke plays host to Army, while Syracuse travels to Western Michigan. Saturday's slate includes eight ACC teams in action, including a prime time matchup between Louisville and preseason No. 1 Alabama. No. 8 Miami faces No. 25 LSU in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday evening. College football's opening weekend concludes with a top 20 ACC matchup between No. 19 Florida State and No. 20 Virginia Tech in Tallahassee, Florida.

FOUR IN AP TOP 25 Led by No. 2 Clemson, four ACC teams are ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 football poll. Clemson received 18 first-place votes to match its best preseason ranking. In 2016, the Tigers were No. 2 in the preseason and went on to win the national championship. It marks the fifth top 5 preseason ranking in the AP Poll in Clemson history, including 1984 (No. 4), 1988 (4), 2016 (2) and 2017 (5). Miami was picked No. 8, its best preseason ranking since being No. 6 to start the 2004 season. Florida State was voted No. 19, followed by No. 20 Virginia Tech. NC State (22 votes) and Boston College (18) also received votes in the poll.

SIX ON AP ALL-AMERICA TEAM Four players from Clemson and two from Boston College headline the ACC contingent on the 2018 Associated Press Preseason All-America Team. The first-team All-America Tigers include OT Mitch Hyatt, last season's ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner, defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is a second-team selection. Boston College running back A.J. Dillon and safety Lukas Dennis are also second-team selections.

PASSING YARDS PER GAME Four quarterbacks - Florida State’s Deondre Francois, NC State’s Ryan Finley, Syracuse’s Eric Dungey, and Duke’s Daniel Jones – enter the 2018 season ranked among the top 25 in ACC career passing yards per game. Francois, the 2016 ACC Rookie of the Year, played just one game last season before going down with an injury. He has averaged 254.3 yards passing over 14 career games, which would currently rank seventh in ACC history. Finley’s 253.0 average would be eighth on the conference’s all-time list, while Dungey’s mark of 248.9 would be 10th.

Wake Forest’s Matt Colburn II leads the way with 1,780 career rushing yards, including 904 last season.

GROUND GAME Fourteen players who have rushed for more than 1,000 yards in their careers are slated to return for the 2018 season. Wake Forest’s Matt Colburn II leads the way with 1,780 career rushing yards, including 904 last season. Rookie of the Year AJ Dillion had 1,589 rushing yards last year to fi nish second in the conference behind departed Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson. Dillon was 12th in the nation with 123.2 rushing yards per game last year.