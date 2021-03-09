CardinalSports - Australian punter Mark Vassett commits to Louisville

With Logan Lupo and Ryan Harwell departing, Louisville had a need at the punter spot.

Louisville dipped into the Australian market to land punter Mark Vassett.

Vassett graduated high school in 2014, and has only been punting for a little over a year.

Vassett started training and working out with Prokick in Australia, and things went from there.

Vassett explained to CardinalSports.com how everything happened: "The process is very simple when you’re with Prokick Australia. Train hard and let the coaches do the rest. Credit goes to them, they do an outstanding job in providing opportunity for guys here in Australia."

Vassett had previously been committed to Michigan State, but Louisville is now the school of choice for the Aussie.

"They got me in touch with Coach Holt and Coach Maslowski and the time I’ve spent talking with them and building a relationship made it a very easy decision to come to UofL," Vassett said.

Vassett will be on scholarship, and knows there's a big opportunity in front of him at Louisville.

"The opportunity is definitely there for me but I will obviously have to earn it," Vassett told CardinalSports.com