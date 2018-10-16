Per UofL press release, University of Louisville tight end Kemari Averett has been suspended immediately from the football program.

“Kemari Averett has been suspended immediately from all football activities per further investigation,” head coach Bobby Petrino said. “He will not have access to our facility or be involved in any team activities during this suspension. We work hard every day to develop a culture of accountability that everyone in our program must live up to. Any conduct that does not meet these expectations will not be tolerated within the Louisville football program.”

“I fully support Coach Petrino in his decision to immediately suspend Kemari Averett, per further investigation,” Vice-President/Director of Athletics Vince Tyra said. “We have high expectations for all of our student-athletes and inappropriate conduct will absolutely not be tolerated. “