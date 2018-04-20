That means this weekend's three-game series with Coastal Division power Virginia is a crucial set of games. The Cardinals (25-11) will take on Virginia (22-16) tonight at 6 p.m. at Jim Patterson Stadium with games Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Louisville Baseball is four games back in the Atlantic Division race with four weekend series left in the season.

The Cardinals have won five-straight games including a series sweep of Virginia Tech last weekend. At 9-9 in league play, Louisville is currently fourth in the Atlantic Division behind NC State (13-5), Clemson (11-7) and Wake Forest (10-8).

Junior lefty Adam Wolf (4-2, 2.36 ERA) will take the mound for the Cardinals on Friday, facing Virginia's senior right-hander Derek Casey (5-2, 3.05 ERA). On Saturday, Louisville sophomore lefty Nick Bennett (4-0, 1.45 ERA) will square off against Virginia junior lefty Daniel Lynch (2-3, 4.15 ERA).

Then Sunday at 1 p.m., Louisville is expected to throw freshman righty Bobby Miller (4-1, 1.12 ERA) while Virginia is undecided.

Louisville holds a 7-3 all-time lead in the series with the Cavaliers. UofL has won all three weekend series against UVA since the Cardinals entered the ACC.

AWARD WATCH LISTS

Wolf and Tyler Fitzgerald are nominees for national wards, according to the College Baseball Foundation.

Fitzgerald is on the watch list for this year's Brooks Wallace Award, which honors the nation's top shortstop, while Wolf is on the watch list for the 2018 National Pitcher of the Year.

Fitzgerald is one of 53 players on the Brooks Wallace Watch list. A native of Rochester, Illinois, Fitzgerald has started 35 of Louisville's 36 games with a .280 batting average with nine doubles, two home runs, 18 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 16 attempts.

The Pitcher of the Year Watch list has 78 players on it, but Wolf is one to watch. The Milan, Ohio, native has a 4-2 record with a 2.36 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 53.1 innings this season.