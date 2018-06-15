Ticker
football

Baseball Cards making their picks: Pros or College

Howie Lindsey • CardinalSports.com
@howielindsey
Publisher
Howie has been running CardinalSports.com since 2003. He's also the host of the morning drive radio show on 790 KRD, the state's most-powerful sports radio station.

With eight current players drafted and seven more recruits selected, Louisville Baseball was all over the MLB Draft.

While collegiate players and high school prospects have more than a month to make their final picks - college or the pros - some of the top prospects have already made their picks.

CURRENT CARDINALS

Eight current Cardinals were selected in the 2018 Draft.

• Josh Stowers (OF) - 2nd Rd, Seattle Mariners (signed)

• Adam Wolf (LPH) - 5th Rd, Detroit Tigers (signed)

• Devin Mann (INF) - 5th Rd, Los Angeles Dodgers

• Riley Thompson (RHP) - 11th Rd, Chicago Cubs

• Sam Bordner (RHP/Closer) - 16th Rd, Miami Marlins

• Liam Jenkins (RHP) - 17th Rd, Cleveland Indians

• Austin Conway (RHP) - 31st Rd, Chicago White Sox (grad student)

• Bryan Hoeing (RHP) - 36th Rd, San Francisco Giants

Austin Conway, a grad student, is clearly done with college, but the other seven have collegiate eligibility left. Stowers, Wolf and Bordner have signed so far.

HIGH SCHOOL PROSPECTS

High school prospects who are drafted can choose to enter professional baseball immediately or go to college for three years. High school players are offered significant signing bonuses in the early rounds making it tough to turn down what pro baseball is offering.

Louisville had a pair of recruits taken in the first round, but Dan McDonnell told 790 KRD they are hopeful the remaining five will come to college.

