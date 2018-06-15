With eight current players drafted and seven more recruits selected, Louisville Baseball was all over the MLB Draft.

While collegiate players and high school prospects have more than a month to make their final picks - college or the pros - some of the top prospects have already made their picks.

Austin Conway, a grad student, is clearly done with college, but the other seven have collegiate eligibility left. Stowers, Wolf and Bordner have signed so far.

Though the season didn’t go as what I had planned with injury popping up. I want to thank the @Marlins for the opportunity to pursue my dream. Surgery went swiftly and successfully today and I appreciate all the thoughts and prayers. Minor setback for a major comeback. pic.twitter.com/ZDldq5vEyJ

High school prospects who are drafted can choose to enter professional baseball immediately or go to college for three years. High school players are offered significant signing bonuses in the early rounds making it tough to turn down what pro baseball is offering.

Louisville had a pair of recruits taken in the first round, but Dan McDonnell told 790 KRD they are hopeful the remaining five will come to college.

