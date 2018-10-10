🚨 The 2018 Pizza Bowl begins this week with Games 1 & 2. The teams will be announced Tuesday & the 5-game series starts Wednesday. Games 3-5 will be played next week. Join us at Jim Patterson Stadium as the Cardinals complete their fall workouts. 🍕 ⚾️ #L1C4 pic.twitter.com/K2cLTlFjoe

Each year the team is split into two squads and a series of games marks the end of fall workouts. It is typically a good chance for fans to see the younger players and a full range of Louisville's pitchers before the team goes into Winter workouts.