Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-10 11:19:13 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Baseball's Pizza Bowl starts today

Jc1caqsz4twbbpb66ews
gocards
Howie Lindsey • CardinalSports.com
@howielindsey
Publisher
Howie has been running CardinalSports.com since 2003. He's also the host of the morning drive radio show on 790 KRD, the state's most-powerful sports radio station.

Louisville Baseball will wrap up its fall practice sessions with a Pizza Bowl this week.

Each year the team is split into two squads and a series of games marks the end of fall workouts. It is typically a good chance for fans to see the younger players and a full range of Louisville's pitchers before the team goes into Winter workouts.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}