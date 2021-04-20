CardinalSports - Battle of the Bluegrass: Round 2

After losing the first game of the Battle of the Bluegrass 11-7 in Louisville, the Cardinals (22-11, 14-6 ACC) will travel to Lexington to take on a struggling Wildcats team. Kentucky (22-11, 7-8 SEC) is just 4-7 in their last 11 games after starting the season 18-4, but Louisville has struggled all season in midweek games with a record of 3-4. After traveling to Lexington tonight, the Cardinals will host Vanderbilt on May 4th, the final midweek game of the season. Unless Louisville can find a way to win both remaining games, the Cardinals will finish with a losing midweek record.





Although Louisville has not announced who will start on the mound, it looks like the Wildcats are going with Zach Kammin, a graduate student that made his first start last week against Bellarmine. Kammin tossed 3 innings, striking out seven Knights batters, and did not allow a run. On the season, he has made six appearances with a 4.76 ERA, which has lowered after each appearance he has made. At the plate, Kentucky is led by four players at .300 or better, with TJ Collett as the biggest threat in the lineup. Collett is third on the team in average and leads the Wildcats in home runs and RBI. In the last meeting, Ryan Ritter nearly beat Louisville by himself with 3 hits, 6 RBI, and a home run, all from the nine-hole. For context, Ritter has 14 total RBI on the season.





The coaching staff will more than likely use tonight as a staff game as we saw eight pitchers in the previous meeting, partially because they could not get anyone out. Since the Cardinals have not played a midweek game since hosting Kentucky two weeks ago, they have plenty of options. Tate Kuehner struggled in his last start against Kentucky, but has put together two nice outings against Florida State and Virginia. Alex Galvan has not thrown many innings, but has come on as of late and the staff seems to have a lot of confidence in him. Could we see this game used as a tuneup for a few of the injured pitchers as we head into the meat of the ACC schedule? It would be nice to see Glenn Albanese get some work in before throwing him into ACC play. We have not seen Kaleb Corbett in nearly three weeks and do not have a timetable for his return.





After starting the season in a slump, Alex Binleas has been tearing the cover off the ball as of late. During the last seven games, Binelas is batting .355 with 6 home runs and 17 RBI, raising his season average to .246. He now leads the team in both home runs (10) and RBI (40). Henry Davis continues his All-American season with a .403 average, 34 RBI, and 8 home runs.





Round 2 of the Battle of the Bluegrass is set to begin today at 5:00 PM. The game will be aired on ESPNU or you can listen to the voice of the Cards, Sean Moth, on 93.9 The Ville.



