Louisville coach Bobby Petrino wants his team - and the fan base - to believe the Cardinals can beat Alabama.

Speaking to a sold out crowd in the Marriott Ballroom downtown, Petrino fired up the crowd by stating his goal of beating Alabama, the No. 1 team in the country.

"They're a very good football team. They've got a great tradition. We're excited to play them," Petrino began. "It's a great challenge and we know that, but I'm going to tell you this - if we can get where we have every single guy on our team, every single coach on our team to believe like I believe - becayse I believe we're gonna go beat 'em - so I need everybody else to believe that. And we WILL go beat 'em."

Petrino's line drew loud applause from the die-hard fans in the room. But as important as it was for the fans to hear, Petrino was actually speaking to his players, who were seated two at a table surrounded by fans in the ballroom.

Petrino had been telling the players they can beat Alabama in private workouts and team meetings for weeks, but to say it in a ballroom full of fans (and media) was actually a stronger statement.