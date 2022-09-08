Behind Enemy Lines: A closer look at UCF
We are under 24 hours away from Louisville and UCF squaring off in Orlando. To preview this game, we caught up with Brandon Helwig of the UCF Rivals site to get some insight on the Knights.
CardinalSports.com:
John Rhys Plumlee seemed to have played pretty well in his first start for UCF. What did you see out of him and do you think he can be a reliable quarterback this season?
Brandon Helwig:
Quick background: The journey of John Rhys Plumlee becoming UCF's starting quarterback can be traced a year ago to the UCF-Louisville game. That's when Dillon Gabriel got injured on the final play of the game with a broken collarbone. Long story short, he missed the rest of the season and decided he wanted to head elsewhere, eventually moving on to Oklahoma. With Gabriel sidelined, UCF looked to true freshman Mikey Keene to take over and he performed admirably despite his lack of experience. There were some early bumps, but ultimately he helped UCF finish strong with a 9-4 record capped off by a bowl win against Florida.
Once the season was wrapped with Dillon Gabriel hitting the portal, Gus Malzahn needed to add some experience to the QB room to give Keene some competition. Plumlee was something of a freshman phenom at Ole Miss in 2019, noted for his 200-yard rushing performance (though in a loss) against eventual national champion LSU.
His QB career didn't extend much further as there was a coaching change in Oxford the following season - Lane Kiffin replacing Matt Luke - and Matt Corral taking hold of the QB job. Plumlee was a backup quarterback and then moved to wide receiver, but never saw significant playing time again.
Looking for a future at quarterback, Plumlee entered the portal last January and quickly became attached to UCF. Malzahn actually recruited Plumlee during his Auburn days, though initially saw him as a slot receiver. He has the perfect skill set for what Malzahn likes in his quarterback, being a true dual-threat quarterback. He's blazing fast and dynamic on his feet.
Plumlee and Mikey Keene competed throughout the spring and preseason. Some believed Keene may have had the edge in terms of his throwing ability, but Plumlee the better all-around quarterback when you factor in his athleticism. Malzahn made the decision to go with Plumlee as QB1, believing those intangibles would give him the edge against top defenses.
Though the competition was FCS, Plumlee had a fantastic debut last Thursday against South Carolina State. He passed for 308 yards and four touchdowns through the air and ran for 100 yards with another score. Louisville will obviously be his first legitimate test. Undoubtedly UL will try to make him stay in the pocket and beat them with his arm. Can he read defenses and distribute the ball where it needs to be?
On the UCF side, how Plumlee performs under the lights is the biggest storyline to watch in this game.
CardinalSports.com:
What are/what were the expectations for this team in 2022?
Brandon Helwig:
UCF was on top of the AAC in 2017-18, perfect throughout 2017 (including beating a Malzahn-led Auburn team in the Peach Bowl) and continued their undefeated streak throughout the regular season of 2018. Star QB McKenzie Milton was seriously injured at the end of that season and UCF saw their 25-game winning streak come to an end in the Fiesta Bowl against LSU and Joe Burrow.
Since then, UCF has posted winning records (10-3 in 2019, 6-4 in 2020, 9-4 in 2021) but has not won a conference championship since 2018.
In their final year in the American before heading off to the Big 12 next season, many feel UCF has a great shot to win one last AAC title now that Desmond Ridder and other key seniors are gone from Cincinnati. Winning the AAC one final time is the expectation of players and the fanbase.
CardinalSports.com:
How did UCF do in the transfer portal this off-season?
Brandon Helwig:
I'd say it was more of a net-positive than a negative. There were two notable losses - QB Dillon Gabriel to Oklahoma and LB Tatum Bethune to Florida State. Gabriel followed his old offensive coordinator (Jeff Lebby) while Bethune did the same with his former defensive coordinator (Randy Shannon).
On the addition side, UCF added QB John Rhys Plumlee from Ole Miss (though he's still yet largely unproven), WR Javon Baker from Alabama (he looked great in the opener), WR Kobe Hudson (Auburn's No. 1 receiver in 2021), TE Kemore Gamble from Florida (former starter at UF who also looked great in his debut) and offensive tackles Ryan Swoboda from Virginia and Tylan Grable from Jacksonville State.
Defensively, they appeared to have shored up linebacker with several players including Jason Johnson (Eastern Illinois), Walter Yates III (Savannah State) and Branden Jennings (Maryland). They also added former four-star DT Lee Hunter (Auburn) at defensive tackle, though he didn't see action in the first game.
CardinalSports.com:
How do you see Friday night's game playing out?
Brandon Helwig:
For starters, I certainly didn't think Louisville was going to get handled by Syracuse. I think Malik Cunningham is certainly a much better QB than what he showed in the opener and so is that offensive line. That's thrown me for a loop a little bit.
UCF looked fantastic in the opener, but again, they were playing an overmatched FCS team. There was a lot of positive preseason buzz about the defense, which limited South Carolina State to under 100 yards of total offense. FCS or not, that's impressive. And there are plenty of weapons and experience returning on offense. Again, the biggest question being how John Rhys Plumlee performs under the lights.
For UCF, they have to love the fact this game is at home in what should be a loud environment. This is probably the most hyped home game since Cincinnati in 2018 and the stadium will be rocking. It certainly doesn't help Louisville in that UCF played last Thursday at home while the Cardinals had to play a late Saturday night road game.
I think the game has the potential to be closer, but I'm going with UCF 34, Louisville 21.