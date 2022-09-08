We are under 24 hours away from Louisville and UCF squaring off in Orlando. To preview this game, we caught up with Brandon Helwig of the UCF Rivals site to get some insight on the Knights.

John Rhys Plumlee seemed to have played pretty well in his first start for UCF. What did you see out of him and do you think he can be a reliable quarterback this season?

Brandon Helwig:

Quick background: The journey of John Rhys Plumlee becoming UCF's starting quarterback can be traced a year ago to the UCF-Louisville game. That's when Dillon Gabriel got injured on the final play of the game with a broken collarbone. Long story short, he missed the rest of the season and decided he wanted to head elsewhere, eventually moving on to Oklahoma. With Gabriel sidelined, UCF looked to true freshman Mikey Keene to take over and he performed admirably despite his lack of experience. There were some early bumps, but ultimately he helped UCF finish strong with a 9-4 record capped off by a bowl win against Florida.

Once the season was wrapped with Dillon Gabriel hitting the portal, Gus Malzahn needed to add some experience to the QB room to give Keene some competition. Plumlee was something of a freshman phenom at Ole Miss in 2019, noted for his 200-yard rushing performance (though in a loss) against eventual national champion LSU.



His QB career didn't extend much further as there was a coaching change in Oxford the following season - Lane Kiffin replacing Matt Luke - and Matt Corral taking hold of the QB job. Plumlee was a backup quarterback and then moved to wide receiver, but never saw significant playing time again.

Looking for a future at quarterback, Plumlee entered the portal last January and quickly became attached to UCF. Malzahn actually recruited Plumlee during his Auburn days, though initially saw him as a slot receiver. He has the perfect skill set for what Malzahn likes in his quarterback, being a true dual-threat quarterback. He's blazing fast and dynamic on his feet.



Plumlee and Mikey Keene competed throughout the spring and preseason. Some believed Keene may have had the edge in terms of his throwing ability, but Plumlee the better all-around quarterback when you factor in his athleticism. Malzahn made the decision to go with Plumlee as QB1, believing those intangibles would give him the edge against top defenses.



Though the competition was FCS, Plumlee had a fantastic debut last Thursday against South Carolina State. He passed for 308 yards and four touchdowns through the air and ran for 100 yards with another score. Louisville will obviously be his first legitimate test. Undoubtedly UL will try to make him stay in the pocket and beat them with his arm. Can he read defenses and distribute the ball where it needs to be?

On the UCF side, how Plumlee performs under the lights is the biggest storyline to watch in this game.